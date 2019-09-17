- Ethereum support is being added by BitPay for its subscribing businesses to leverage.
- BitPay is already supporting the likes of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, in addition to other stablecoins.
BitPay, is set to allow merchants to accept Ethereum (ETH). Subscribing businesses can leverage the solutions of paying in bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and ether, along with a handful of stablecoins.
Ethereum co-founder and creator, Vitalik Buterin commented on the announcement, noting that it is exciting to see BitPay “leading the way in integrating ethereum into global payment systems.”
Adding:
This truly opens up a new world of possibilities for the Ethereum ecosystem, and together we can continue to be a leading innovator for real-world use cases for cryptocurrencies.
A BitPay spokesperson commented:
BitPay regularly evaluates blockchains and cryptocurrencies to support the company’s goals of making it easy to send and receive payments for goods and services globally. We selected ethereum as it has broad support for real-world applications and is widely adopted.
The CEO of BitPay Stephen Pair said
ETH was the next logical choice due to its current market base. “As one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and one used by thousands of companies, Ethereum is the next logical choice.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins niche improves with XRP pushing against barriers
The market expects the resolution to this bottleneck convinced that without Bitcoin's participation it will be difficult to consolidate gains in the Altcoin niche. But recent history does not support this theory.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin drifts lower within the current range
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been a mixed picture during European hours on Tuesday. The total market capitalization stays edged towards to $265 billion, average daily trading increased to $57 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to 69.1%.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves within a short-term upside channel
Litecoin has retraced from Monday’s high of $73.86 to trade at $72.50 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.58 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias on Tuesday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.4 billion stopped within a whisker of critical $200.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.