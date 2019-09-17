Ethereum support is being added by BitPay for its subscribing businesses to leverage.

BitPay, is set to allow merchants to accept Ethereum (ETH). Subscribing businesses can leverage the solutions of paying in bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and ether, along with a handful of stablecoins.

Ethereum co-founder and creator, Vitalik Buterin commented on the announcement, noting that it is exciting to see BitPay “leading the way in integrating ethereum into global payment systems.”

Adding:

This truly opens up a new world of possibilities for the Ethereum ecosystem, and together we can continue to be a leading innovator for real-world use cases for cryptocurrencies.

A BitPay spokesperson commented:

BitPay regularly evaluates blockchains and cryptocurrencies to support the company’s goals of making it easy to send and receive payments for goods and services globally. We selected ethereum as it has broad support for real-world applications and is widely adopted.

The CEO of BitPay Stephen Pair said