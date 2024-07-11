- BitMEX pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act on Wednesday.
- BitMEX had been operating in the US without establishing adequate anti-money laundering programs.
- Founders may face up to five years imprisonment following the guilty plea.
BitMEX pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act on Wednesday after failing to implement anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) programs on its platform.
BitMEX co-founders could face jail time after pleading guilty to charges
Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, disclosed on Wednesday that crypto exchange BitMEX pleaded guilty to flouting the Bank Secrecy Act.
The exchange refused to implement robust AML protection and KYC verification processes on its platform. This made it vulnerable to "large-scale money laundering and sanctions evasion schemes, posing a serious threat to the integrity of the financial system."
The report states that BitMEX co-founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reed willfully failed to comply with the law, knowing that anti-money laundering programs are a requirement for crypto companies.
"The company and its executives knew that because BITMEX operated in the United States, including by serving US customers, it was required to implement an AML program that included a "know your customer" ("KYC") component but chose to flout those requirements, requiring only that customers provide an email address to use BITMEX's services," the report stated.
The company also allegedly lied to a bank regarding the purpose of a subsidiary. This enabled it to move millions of dollars through the US financial system.
BitMEX's clash with US courts dates back to 2020 when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged the exchange with violating regulations regarding AML. The case resulted in BitMEX paying a fine of $100 million.
"The BSA charge is old news [...] We have accepted the charge, will seek an expedited sentencing hearing, and argue that no further fine should be imposed, given the substantial amounts already paid by our founders under the BSA charges brought against them, and under our no admission/no denial settlements with the CFTC and FinCEN in 2021," said BitMEX in an official statement.
"Our users, partners and regulatory stakeholders have long recognised that BitMEX’s compliance standards and activities have changed immeasurably since the period subject to the BSA charge. This charge has no impact on our business operations," said BitMEX.
The US Attorney's Office's Illicit Finance and Money Laundering Unit will handle the prosecution, and the company's co-founders may face a five-year prison sentence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DOGE holders may sell if it rises above key accumulation zone
DOGE will reclaim a key level if it rises by 5%, and traders will likely sell as they break even. DOGE's social volume has reached its lowest level in the past year. DOGE has underperformed other top meme coins year-to-date.
SEC vs. Coinbase: Coinbase attorney's arguments fail to convince judge
SEC vs. Coinbase hearing on Thursday addresses the exchange’s demand that Chair Gary Gensler should testify. Coinbase Attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments fail to convince Judge Katherine Polk Failla.
Ethereum on-chain activity reveals mixed signals amid declining inflation
Ethereum could rally in Q3 following reduced US inflation and launch of spot ETH ETFs. Ethereum's on-chain activity shows mixed sentiment among investors. Bearish exhaustion candle could signify a downturn for ETH if SEC delays ETH ETF approval.
Biden's veto stands, banks unable to provide custody services for crypto
US House failed to muster a two-thirds vote to overturn President Biden's veto of Joint Resolution 109. Several Democrats failed to support a repeal of the President's veto despite the increasing role of the crypto industry in the upcoming election.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.