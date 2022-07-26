Bitcoin has lost 3.5% in 24 hours, having rolled back to $21,100 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum has lost 6.1% in the same time frame, to $1430. Altcoins in the top 10 have fallen from 3.5% (XRP) to 6.8% (Solana). ¬¬
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 3.7% to $971bn overnight.
Bitcoin continued its corrective decline near its 50-day average on Monday but began to pull away from it on Tuesday morning. Without support from stock indices, the cryptocurrency market is buckling under its own weight with no meaningful growth drivers.
This situation is fuelling expectations of a prolonged lull, which fits into historical patterns. The history of previous cryptocurrency cycles teaches us that even after a bottom is reached, buyers may be slow to buy, as a sustained rally should be expected about a year after the previous peak. But even then, the last, brightest episode of FOMO-based growth will have to wait about another year. The history of cryptocurrencies is still too short to count on any trends. However, a prolonged pause in hype names after a massive sell-off is a familiar phenomenon in equities as well, though without specifying a period.
According to Glassnode, around 80% of bitcoins are already concentrated in the long-term holders' hands, which could indicate the 'bottom' is near.
Retail investors have rushed to buy up cryptocurrency stocks. In 10 days, capital inflows into crypto stocks totalled nearly $1 billion, according to VandaTrack.
A class action lawsuit has been filed in the US against Celsius Network, which filed for bankruptcy on 14 July. The crypto lending platform is accused of violating the Securities Act by selling unregistered securities.
The developers of Shiba Inu are preparing to issue a Visa-backed card to accelerate the burning of SHIB, thereby boosting the price.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC Probing Coinbase for Allegedly Listing Securities: Report
The investigation predates last week’s insider trading lawsuit, according to the report. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly probing crypto exchange Coinbase, a publicly-traded company it oversees, on suspicion it allowed U.S. persons to trade unregistered securities.
What will happen to Shiba Inu price and holders after SHIB bears tear through this level?
Shiba Inu price has undone the $0.0000106 to $0.0000111 demand zone, suggesting a bearish outlook. This development invalidates the bullish outlook and indicates a further descent is likely. A daily candlestick close above $0.0000121 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on RSI. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
Why being an early buyer of the Solana price is unnecessary pt.2
Solana price tests the final level of support as price hovers above a 21-day simple moving average. According to a fractal forecast, SOL price has a double macro scenario. Invalidation of the neutral thesis is a breach above $42.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.