The value proposition of Bitcoin is on full display amid the current banking crisis, which will only “attract more institutions” to the BTC market over time, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood believes.
Wood shared her thoughts on BTC’s recent price surge in a March 21 Bloomberg interview, stating its price behavior through the crisis “is going to attract more institutions.”
“The fact that Bitcoin moved in a very different way from the equity markets, in particular, was quite instructive,” she added.
Institutional interest in Bitcoin may have already arrived, according to Oliver Linch, the CEO of Seattle-based crypto exchange Bittrex.
Linch noted in a March 21 interview on The Wolf Of All Streets podcast that many big banks bought into crypto as an investment product well before the recent banking crisis:
The big talking point of this bear market is institutional interest in crypto. Every big bank now has a substantive crypto desk, not just for trading, but for partnerships as well.
However, he said that there’s still a divide between traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, which has caused headwinds in institutional adoption over the last few months.
“Historically, those big players have been the biggest drivers of innovation,” he said, adding that the two sides are currently “stuck in a bit of a rut” and that the “big change” won’t happen until they stop fighting for superiority.
It’s not crypto versus Goldman Sachs or crypto versus institutions. It’s a race to who can do crypto better.
As for the impact on Bitcoin’s price from the institutional interest, Wood explained in the interview that ARK Invest’s $1-1.5 million BTC price prediction by 2030 was made on the back of an institutional investor BTC allocation analysis, which estimates most firms would allocate between 2.5% to 6.5% to BTC in their investment portfolios.
“These are the sorts of allocations that they would have made to emerging, new categories of assets like real estate in the 70s and small caps in the 80s and 90s,” Wood added.
ARK Invest estimates the BTC price towards $1.5 million will be pushed by institutional investors allocating between 2.5-6.5% of their portfolio into BTC. Source: ARK Invest
Linch, on the other hand, believes that “aggressive” institutional adoption will come when opportunities become more easily identifiable:
Show them a way that it can be done and it can make them money and I guarantee you they won’t stand in the way of that. They’ll be pedal to the metal to exploit that opportunity.
Positive sentiment has surrounded Bitcoin following the collapses of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature banks. BTC has surged 43.6% since its most recent low on March 11, compared with a 25.3% increase in the broader crypto market over that time, according to CoinGecko data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Celsius bankruptcy judge approves 72.5% claim settlement for custody accounts
Celsius was among the key players back in 2022, which marked the beginning of the first crypto market contagion in Q2. Since then, the creditors of the platform have been attempting to regain their investments, with the court finally providing them with a potential solution.
Arbitrum: What is the fair value for ARB as tokens bloom in pre-launch trading?
On March 16, the Arbitrum Foundation developers announced the launch of the Arbitrum Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and its native governance token ARB. From the report, qualified users and developers would receive 12.75% of the token’s total supply of 10 billion on the token’s deployment date, March 23.
Shiba Inu price soars along with network's social buzz, where will community's spiking interest take SHIB?
Shiba Inu price has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as interest for the meme token increased among community members. The uptrend comes as the Shiba Inu community defends their favorite project in the wake of events that unfolded in the past week when the network received a new designation as the new "Defense Breed."
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Narratives remain powerful in driving crypto prices
Bitcoin price faces a new narrative, BTC vs. banks, having steadily built a potential base following the FTX contagion. Suddenly, the king crypto is showing massive strength compared to the rest of the financial world. As the banking sector faces a crisis, BTC is finally showing what it was created for, and altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple are not far behind.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.