A few days back, some members of the Bitcoin Cash community proposed a 12.5% tax on mining rewards that would be forwarded to a funding network development. The proposal experienced a lot of resistance from the miners, and it looks like Roger Ver’s Bitcoin.com has also voted to reject the proposal. The company announced in a post:

As it stands now, Bitcoin.com will not go through with supporting any plan unless there is more agreement in the ecosystem such that the risk of a chain split is negligible. We think it is clear that the existing proposal does not have enough support.

