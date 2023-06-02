Bitcoin (BTC $27,096) bounced near multiple support trend lines into June 2 as market indecision remained in force.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart on Bitstamp. Source: TradingView
Traders bet on $27,500 BTC price ceiling
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $26,519 on Bitstamp after the daily close.
The pair showed little signs of a trend change as a stalemate between bulls and bears continued to produce little volatility.
The collection of moving averages (MAs) and the short-term holder (STH) realized price near $26,000, thus staying untested on intraday timeframes.
Analyzing the current setup, popular trader Crypto Ed considered the potential for upside topping out at $27,500.
“I do think we go down, but as long as we do not break that $26,000, there is a chance for a bullish surprise,” he said in a YouTube update on the day.
To break the current impasse, Crypto Ed continued, Bitcoin would nonetheless need to tackle the area above $27,600.
“Now I think we bounce back toward $27,500 — resistance of the previous range high — and from there I will be looking for, possibly, shorts toward $25,000,” he confirmed.
Fellow trader Crypto Tony likewise urged caution until $27,500 returned. His focus was on the largest altcoin Ether (ETH $1,891), which rebounded from lows of $1,840 at the May monthly close to hit $1,897 on the day.
"Now i have gone over the structure and we really are not bullish unless we flip $2,000 into support," part of Twitter commentary warned.
An accompanying chart presented a target of $1,700 or lower should the $2,000 mark fail to flip.
ETH/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/ Twitter
Bitcoin move “should be here”
Elsewhere, others argued that time was ticking for Bitcoin price to break out, with financial commentator Tedtalksmacro flagging favorable macro conditions.
“Treasury yields + USD lower, gold + equities higher,” he summarized about a comparative performance chart on June 1.
If Bitcoin is going to move, it should be here imo... TradFi shifting risk-on again.
Bitcoin vs. macro assets comparison. Source: Tedtalksmacro/ Twitter
Popular trader Moustache was equally upbeat about a Bitcoin copycat move based on bullish signals from the S&P 500.
“If the S&P 500 looks bullish, so does Bitcoin,” he concluded in part of his latest market analysis.
Moustache built on existing findings from January, in which he predicted similar moves on Bitcoin should the S&P 500 stage a comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices struggle after mixed US NFP data
BTH and ETH prices experienced a temporary pullback as crypto market participants reacted to the news of the US NFP data release for May. Similar to the situation in April, the number of Nonfarm Payrolls added far exceeded the market’s expectations.
Solana: A break above $26.30 would spell doom for bears
SOL price has been trading with a bullish bias after an explosive breakout on December 30. However, because of volatility and the gloom in the broader crypto market, SOL has been unable to break above a key hurdle at $26.30, causing the price to trade sideways.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the SEC. The cryptocurrency has amassed a huge base of supporters, which might potentially expand.
Lido Finance, Rocket Pool tokens rally as traders stake $180 million in Ethereum within 48 hours
Ethereum staked in the deposit contract is on the rise in June, supporting a rally in liquid staking tokens. User activity on liquid staking platforms climbed alongside price rallies in their governance/ protocol tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.