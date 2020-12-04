A huge sell wall at $20,000 may see a major transfer of wealth from whales to institutions based on current data.
Bitcoin (BTC) whales appear to be selling to institutions as the supply squeeze heightens below $20,000.
Data from various sources shows that while more BTC returned to exchanges this week, largescale buyers are still creating more demand than supply can meet.
Exchange inflows and Grayscale buy-ins
Statistics from on-chain analytics service Coin98 confirmed that investment giant Grayscale bought twice as much Bitcoin as miners could create in November.
Grayscale Bitcoin buys versus flow in November 2020. Source: Coin98/ Twitter
Together with Square and PayPal, the other major corporate actors requiring more and more BTC stocks, Grayscale is creating a supply imbalance to which price gains are the only logical outcome.
This scenario set the stage for December, with Grayscale buying continuing and totaling over 7,000 BTC in just 24 hours as its Bitcoin Assets Under Management now exceed 10.5 billion as of Dec. 4.
Grayscale Bitcoin buys 6-month chart. Source: Bybt
Simultaneously, this week saw Bitcoin break all-time highs and challenge $20,000, only to encounter massive selling pressure.
Having bounced off lows of $18,100 and returned to circle $19,000, BTC/USD looks primed for another test of the seminal level, but selling dynamics remain unusual. With sell walls at $20,000 still firmly in place, longtime hodlers and whales looking to exit have reliable buyers in the form of Grayscale and other institutions.
Bitcoin sell walls versus BTC/USD on Dec. 4. Source: TensorCharts
Evidence points to increasing inflows from whales to exchanges this week, something which coincided with the $20,000 attempt. Should selling already be keeping prices down, BTC should thus be finding its way from whales to the stronger hands of Grayscale and its clients.
Bitcoin exchange holdings 3-year chart. Source: CryptoQuant
CNBC: The wealthy are "loading up" on Bitcoin
The phenomenon has even caught the attention of mainstream media.
“Total accounts buying more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin and then moving it off of exchange has skyrocketed,” CNBC reported on Thursday.
“That’s up 180% from 2017 to this year. Analysts say that signals wealthy investors are loading up on Bitcoin and then storing it offline to store somewhere a little more secure.”
Bitcoin addresses in profit historical chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter
At the same time, total Bitcoin addresses in profit versus when coins were placed in them hit new record highs on Friday, according to the latest data from Glassnode.
On Wall Street, meanwhile, news on Thursday came that Bitcoin and hundreds of altcoins would compose new cryptocurrency indexes by S&P Dow Jones Indices from January 2021.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher.
XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6.
ZIL rally at the tipping point, breakdown to $0.027 seems imminent
Zilliqa has recovered almost all the gains lost last week amid the widespread correction in the cryptocurrency market. However, the altcoin did not rise to November’s peak at $0.037; instead, a December high has been posted at $0.035.
OMG Network price jumps over 20% after Genesis Block acquires it
Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), an investment branch of Genesis Block, acquired the Ethereum second-layer solution provider OMG Network (OMG). GBV has a strong presence in Thailand and other Asian countries.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.