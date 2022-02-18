Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000

- Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone.
- Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low.
- A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin price is currently retracing after failing to pierce through a thick resistance barrier. Going forward, investors can expect the pullback to bounce off a significant support level confluence and give the uptrend another go.
Bitcoin price to reattempt bull rally
Bitcoin price rallied 40% between January 24 and February 10 and pierced the weekly supply zone, extending from $45,550 to $51,860. This upswing paused for a brief moment, creating a demand zone ranging from $36,398 to $38,895.
The recent rejection at the weekly supply will likely knock BTC down to the demand zone, allowing sidelined buyers to get in on the next leg-up. Moreover, the presence of the weekly support level at $39,481 makes this confluence a high probability reversal area.
The resulting uptrend needs to slice through the weekly supply and produce a daily candlestick close above $52,000 to extinguish any traces of a bearish outlook. This move will also set up a higher high and reveal the start of an uptrend.
In this scenario, investors can expect Bitcoin price to make its way to the next significant level at $60,000.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model supports the bullish outlook obtained from a technical perspective. This on-chain index shows that the immediate support is relatively stronger than the resistance barrier, suggesting that a bullish reversal is around the corner.
Therefore, a bounce around the $37,000 level is likely to propel BTC to $44,049, where roughly 939,080 addresses that purchased 495,210 BTC are “Out of the Money.” Since this area of underwater investors is relatively weak, market participants can expect the pioneer crypto to slice through it and make its way up to the $52,000 barrier.
BTC GIOM
Further depicting the bullishness of investors for Bitcoin price is the supply on exchanges metric. This on-chain indicator has reached a three-year low at 2.05 million, suggesting that long-term holders are optimistic as ever about BTC price performance.
Since 2022, the number of BTC held on centralized exchanges has dropped by 190,000, showing confidence among these holders.
BTC supply on exchanges
The entity-adjusted dormancy flow indicator is used to measure the primary trend of BTC and assess if it is bullish or bearish. Much like the MVRV Z-score indicator, a dip into the green band suggests a reversal for BTC, and the red band indicates cycle tops.
This fundamental index is obtained by dividing the current market capitalization and the annualized USD-denominated dormancy value. Dormancy refers to the average number of days each coin transacted remained dormant or unmoved, a gauge of the market's spending pattern.
The on-chain metric bottomed at 204,1037 on January 24, a level last seen in 2015, indicating that the downside for BTC is capped and that a reversal is likely.
BTC entity-adjusted dormancy flow
Additionally, miners also seem to be bullish on Bitcoin price, as indicated by the Miners’ Positional Index (MPI). This on-chain index is a ratio of the total miner outflow to its one-year moving average of total miner outflow.
For roughly a year, this metric has dipped into the negative territory, indicating that miners are not sending their BTCs to exchanges, indicating that they are bullish and effectively reducing the overall sell-side liquidity.
BTC MPI
All in all, Bitcoin price looks optimistic from a long-term outlook perspective; however, the bearish threats are still not invalidated. As BTC approaches the daily demand zone, extending from $36,398 to $38,895, there is a possibility of a sell-off.
If the potential spike in selling pressure knocks BTC to produce a daily candlestick close below $34,752, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low. Since BTC has not erected a higher high on a daily chart, the odds are likely to be skewed in the bears’ favor, triggering another leg down.
In this case, investors can expect BTC to revisit the $29,100 support level and collect the liquidity resting below it. Doing this will effectively extinguish the selling pressure and indicate that a full-blown reversal is likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price awaits further decline as bearish pattern projects 18% drop
Crypto.com price may not prevent a further drop in price as a pessimistic chart pattern has emerged. CRO is awaiting an 18% descent toward $0.35, indicated by the bearish governing technical pattern. Additional selling pressure may push Crypto.com toward the swing low at $0.32.
Axie Infinity price needs stable support so AXS can skyrocket by 35%
Axie Infinity price needs to slide lower and retest the 70.5% retracement level at $53.62. This move will set the stage for an expansion to $72.01, coinciding with the weekly resistance barrier. A four-hour candlestick close below $45.93 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Biden expected to issue executive order on crypto and CBDCs next week
Both President Barack Obama and the previous administration issued executive orders related to digital assets. The White House will reportedly be issuing an executive order as early as next week directing government agencies to study different aspects of the digital asset space with the goal of creating a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Experts predict Solana price rally as the Ethereum-killer crosses $58 billion in transactions
All time transaction volume on the Solana network has exceeded $58 billion. The Solana network has recovered from the largest DeFi hacks in projects powered by its blockchain. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Solana, predicting a reversal in the altcoin's price trend.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.