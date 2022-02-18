As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price awaits further decline as bearish pattern projects 18% drop
Crypto.com price may not prevent a further drop in price as a pessimistic chart pattern has emerged. CRO is awaiting an 18% descent toward $0.35, indicated by the bearish governing technical pattern. Additional selling pressure may push Crypto.com toward the swing low at $0.32.
Axie Infinity price needs stable support so AXS can skyrocket by 35%
Axie Infinity price needs to slide lower and retest the 70.5% retracement level at $53.62. This move will set the stage for an expansion to $72.01, coinciding with the weekly resistance barrier. A four-hour candlestick close below $45.93 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Biden expected to issue executive order on crypto and CBDCs next week
Both President Barack Obama and the previous administration issued executive orders related to digital assets. The White House will reportedly be issuing an executive order as early as next week directing government agencies to study different aspects of the digital asset space with the goal of creating a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Experts predict Solana price rally as the Ethereum-killer crosses $58 billion in transactions
All time transaction volume on the Solana network has exceeded $58 billion. The Solana network has recovered from the largest DeFi hacks in projects powered by its blockchain. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Solana, predicting a reversal in the altcoin's price trend.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.