- Bitcoin holdings by non-mining companies surpass 840,000 BTC valued at $93 billion.
- Japan-listed Metaplanet has announced plans to issue new shares, aiming to raise $881 million to finance additional Bitcoin purchases.
- Metaplanet is the fifth-largest holder of Bitcoin, valued at $2.1 billion at an average cost basis of $102,712.
Metaplanet, one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin (BTC), plans to raise additional funds to purchase BTC for its steadily growing treasury. The company announced in a press release on Wednesday that the purchase is expected to take place between September and October.
Metaplanet to raise $880 million via international share offering
The Metaplanet Board of Directors has resolved to issue new shares through an international offering. In total, the company will issue shares valued at approximately $881 million. Of this, approximately $837 million will be allocated to bolster its digital asset treasury. The balance, valued at around $44 million, will be used to support Metaplanet’s Bitcoin financial operations.
According to the press release, the international offering will be carried out in a manner that ensures the total number of issued shares remains below the company’s total number of authorised shares.
Metaplanet cited prevailing severe macroeconomic conditions in Japan, including high levels of national debt, extended real negative interest rates and the depreciation of the Japanese Yen, as factors driving its Bitcoin treasury strategy.
“This decision was made to hedge against asset risk caused by yen depreciation and to capitalize on BTC’s long-term appreciation potential. Through capital raising, the Company intends to increase its BTC holdings in the future and believes it can isolate its treasury from the Yen’s decline, eliminate inflation risk, and achieve sustained enhancement of corporate value,” Metaplanet said in the press release.
As of August 25, Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC, valued at around $2.1 billion. It is the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, behind Bullish (BLSH), which holds approximately 24,000 BTC worth around $2.6 billion.
Strategy (MSTR) operates the largest Bitcoin treasury, with 632,457 BTC valued at $69.98 billion, followed by XXI (CEP) with 43,500 BTC worth approximately $4.8 billion, and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) with 30,021 BTC valued at around $3.32 billion.
Bitcoin treasuries holdings | Source: SoSoValue
Cumulatively, non-Bitcoin mining companies hold slightly under 841,000 BTC valued at $93 billion. A total of 33 companies operate active Bitcoin treasuries, according to SoSoValue.
Bitcoin holdings by Non-mining companies | Source: SoSoValue
Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish case has primarily been supported by institutional interest and demand dating back to the launch of spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States (US) in January 2024 and before Michael Saylor’s Strategy.
Since the launch of financial products that allow investors to directly seek exposure to the price of Bitcoin via stock exchanges such as NASDAQ, corporate interest in the digital asset has significantly increased.
Macroeconomic uncertainty, weakening sovereign currencies and rising national debt are some of the reasons driving companies to Bitcoin, which is viewed as digital Gold – a hedge against inflation and other macroeconomic uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers on Wednesday, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP mild recovery sparks optimism
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $111,300 on Wednesday, following a slight recovery the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are also showing early signs of relief after rebounding from their key support zones, hinting at further upside in the upcoming days.
US Commerce Department to begin releasing economic data on blockchain
The US Commerce Department is set to release its economic data on a blockchain, aligning with President Donald Trump's initiative to make America the crypto capital of the world. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Howard Lutnick stated that the department will issue key statistics on a blockchain while addressing President Trump as the "crypto President."
Bitcoin to hit $1.3 million by 2035 with annual growth rate of 28%: Bitwise
Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to become the best-performing institutional asset over the next decade, reaching a price of $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.