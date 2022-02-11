Bitcoin Trading Analysis and News Today:Technical Elliott Wave & Trading Levels Strategies.
Crypto Overview: Bitcoin's Wave (4) low on the 24th Jan is the same Wave (4) low for the SP500.
so these assets are moving together, this helps strengthens Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies bullish trend.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave iii) Bullish . That said the alternative Elliott wave count for Bitcoin is the Intermediate Wave (4)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Axie Infinity price consolidates ahead of breakout to $80
Axie Infinity price faced intense selling pressure during the release of U.S. CPI data. The data was higher than expected, and fears of the Fed introducing higher rates returned, but those concerns were already known.
Decentraland price must hold key support to avoid correction to $2.70
Decentraland price action has tested the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $3.15 for the past five trading days as support. $3.15 has thus far held, but the frequency of the tests has caused some concerns for bulls.
Polkadot price enters buy zone before DOT rises to $30
Polkadot price action continues to lag its peers. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system provides an excellent early and aggressive entry opportunity. DOT may return to being a leader and outperformer in the crypto space.
BNB price stumbles after Binance invests $200 million in Forbes
The world’s largest exchange’s latest investment in media and publishing giant Forbes had a negative impact on Binance Coin price. Forbes would use the $200 million investment to merge with a SPAC. BNB announced its $200M strategic investment in Forbes.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.