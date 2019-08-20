Volume on the sell-side increase at BTC/USD price drops

10,775.00 was too much for bulls today

Intraday support broken to initiate down move

BTC/USD has taken a sharp fall to the downside after 10,700.00 breaks following a fair amount of selling volume.

There was also a break of the RSI trendline to the downside. 10,555.70 is the low of the session and look out for support there.

Now price has stopped at the mean value for the day around 10,650.00.