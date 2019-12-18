  • Bitcoin has pushed 2.82% higher on Wednesday after finding some support.
  • The smaller timeframes have shown a break of the 6,712.48 hourly wave high.

Bitcoin Hourly Chart

This chart shows the pattern break to the upside on the hourly timeframe.

Price has also taken out the last wave high of 6,712.48.

7K could be a source for some resistance as traders often look at psychological numbers.

The volume is really picking up now as on the tail 6.12k contracts had been traded.

Bitcoin Hourly Chart

Bitcoin Daily Chart

The chart is still looking bearish on the daily timeframe.

The chart does highlight the rejection of the previous low. 

The 7,810.10 level could be the target on the higher timeframe as its the previous wave high.

The 7,296.44 level is also a resistace level to look out for as it was used as a suport zone in the past and previous support can become resistance.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6749.06
Today Daily Change 134.82
Today Daily Change % 2.04
Today daily open 6614.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7289.08
Daily SMA50 8037.21
Daily SMA100 8476.94
Daily SMA200 9334.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6934.03
Previous Daily Low 6558.14
Previous Weekly High 7654.18
Previous Weekly Low 7076.68
Previous Monthly High 9580.19
Previous Monthly Low 6526.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6701.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6790.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 6470.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 6326.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 6094.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 6846.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 7078.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 7222.03

 

 

