Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview:I need evidence that the low is in place and that is what I explain in today for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: tracking two counts bearish and bullish. On the bullish front Wave c of (ii) can be completed and now starting Wave (iii)
Trading Levels: 35000 followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for Bitcoin long traders.
Major level TL2|2,000 as tested support for Ethereum using a Classic TradingLevel Pattern
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long above 33500
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
