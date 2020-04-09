Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD sits below a huge stack of resistance – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD had a bearish start to this Thursday as the price fell from $7,369 to $7,310 . The daily confluence detector shows that there is a lack of healthy support levels to hold the price up. On the other hand, the price is sitting directly below a strong stack of resistance from $7,350-$7,415 . This stack has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% and 38.2% retracement levels, one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, 15-min and one-hour Previous Highs, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

