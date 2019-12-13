Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD primed for losses as $6,000 beckons

- Technically, Bitcoin price downward momentum is still in full swing and targets $6,000 and $5,000, respectively.
- The RSI recovery falls short of the average (50), resumes the downtrend as selling pressure mounts in the market.
Spot rate: $7,197
Relative change: 9.51
Percentage change: 0.13%
Volatility: Low
BTC/USD weekly chart
The long term falling wedge pattern suggests that Bitcoin will soon hit rock bottom and forge a recovery rally.
The most likely formidable support for BTC remains to be the 200 SMA in the weekly timeframe.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin continues to disintegrate within a descending channel whose support and resistance has been tested multiple times.
The death cross-impact is still being felt strongly as Bitcoin struggles to stay above $7,200.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7223
|Today Daily Change
|35.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|7187.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7345.29
|Daily SMA50
|8134.97
|Daily SMA100
|8647.12
|Daily SMA200
|9367.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7294.86
|Previous Daily Low
|7076.68
|Previous Weekly High
|7770.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|7082.55
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7160.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7211.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7078.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6968.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6859.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7296.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7404.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7514.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
