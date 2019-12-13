John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD primed for losses as $6,000 beckons

  • Technically, Bitcoin price downward momentum is still in full swing and targets $6,000 and $5,000, respectively.
  • The RSI recovery falls short of the average (50), resumes the downtrend as selling pressure mounts in the market.

Spot rate: $7,197

Relative change: 9.51

Percentage change: 0.13%

Volatility: Low

BTC/USD weekly chart

The long term falling wedge pattern suggests that Bitcoin will soon hit rock bottom and forge a recovery rally.

The most likely formidable support for BTC remains to be the 200 SMA in the weekly timeframe.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin continues to disintegrate within a descending channel whose support and resistance has been tested multiple times.

The death cross-impact is still being felt strongly as Bitcoin struggles to stay above $7,200.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7223
Today Daily Change 35.11
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 7187.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7345.29
Daily SMA50 8134.97
Daily SMA100 8647.12
Daily SMA200 9367.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7294.86
Previous Daily Low 7076.68
Previous Weekly High 7770.78
Previous Weekly Low 7082.55
Previous Monthly High 9580.19
Previous Monthly Low 6526.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7160.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7211.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 7078.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 6968.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 6859.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 7296.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 7404.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 7514.45

 

 

