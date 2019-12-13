Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD primed for losses as $6,000 beckons

Technically, Bitcoin price downward momentum is still in full swing and targets $6,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The RSI recovery falls short of the average (50), resumes the downtrend as selling pressure mounts in the market.

Spot rate: $7,197

Relative change: 9.51

Percentage change: 0.13%

Volatility: Low

BTC/USD weekly chart

The long term falling wedge pattern suggests that Bitcoin will soon hit rock bottom and forge a recovery rally.

The most likely formidable support for BTC remains to be the 200 SMA in the weekly timeframe.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin continues to disintegrate within a descending channel whose support and resistance has been tested multiple times.

The death cross-impact is still being felt strongly as Bitcoin struggles to stay above $7,200.