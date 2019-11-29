Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD critical $7500-800 resistance is being worked by the bulls

- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 3.65% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD is making a strong push above a large barrier in the way of greater upside at $7500.
- If the bulls create enough momentum for a breach then the next area of interest seen at $9000.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The price is pushing above critical weekly resistance at $7500.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bulls have the momentum with them following a chunky bounce at the big $6000 mark on 25 November.
Spot rate: 7690.32
Relative change: 2.65%
High: 7740.20
Low: 7412.56
