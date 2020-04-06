Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bulls finally cross $7,000. Is $8,000 achievable? – Confluence Detector

- After repeated attempts, BTC/USD finally managed to cross the critical $7,000 psychological level.
- There are no key resistance levels on the path back to $8,000, as per the daily confluence detector.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls took charge this Monday and were finally able to break past the critical $7,000 psychological level. The price has gone up from $6,775.54 to $7,292.40 so far. The bulls have previously repeatedly tried and failed to break past the $7,000-level. The daily confluence detector shows a distinct lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. As such, the bulls will want to continue the upward momentum and reach as close to the $8,000 level as they possibly could.
On the downside, they have four strong support levels/stacks at $7,200, $7,000, $6,750-$6,825 and $6,525. $7.200 has the one-hour SMA 10, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Bollinger band upper curve and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. $7,00 has the one-day Previous High, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200. The stack between $6,750-$6,825 has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level,one-day SMA 5 and 4-hour SMA 200. Finally, $6,525 has the one-day SMA 10 and 4-hour SMA 100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
