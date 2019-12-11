Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bears have forced a devastating daily closure below flag pattern

Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive territory, up some 0.35% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action broke out and closed below a bearish flag via the daily chart view.

The next major daily support is eyed at psychological $7000 down to $6800 range.

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is moving within a near-term bearish flag structure, to suggest another break south may be around the corner.







BTC/USD daily chart

The price is trading just below a bearish flag structure, which leaves it vulnerable to further potential downside for now.

Spot rate: 7,387.68

Relative change: +0.35%

High: 7266.01

Low: 7177.92