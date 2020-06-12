Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD 4-hour downtrend could turn into an equilibrium pattern

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin was rejected from $10,000 again and suffered a big hit yesterday on June 11.
  • BTC/USD is now in a confirmed 4-hour downtrend but not everything is lost for the bulls.

It’s quite apparent that Bitcoin has lost some of its strength in the last few days and it’s currently trading below $9,500 at the time of writing. Bulls have lost the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which are acting as resistance levels now. The daily RSI is extremely oversold and could help the bulls push Bitcoin back up to $9,500.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Obviously, there has been a clear shift in momentum and bears have the upper hand now. The battle for the 12-EMA at $9,519 is on. The only hope for the bulls in the short-term would be to hold a higher low compared to $9,072 and confirm an equilibrium pattern or an uptrend directly. If the equilibrium pattern plays out correctly, we could see Bitcoin trade sideways between $9,100 and $9,500 all weekend.

BTC/USD technical levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9404.7
Today Daily Change 138.12
Today Daily Change % 1.49
Today daily open 9266.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9497.54
Daily SMA50 9143.45
Daily SMA100 7975.23
Daily SMA200 8159.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9977.36
Previous Daily Low 9072.17
Previous Weekly High 10404.88
Previous Weekly Low 9279.17
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9417.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9631.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 8900.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 8533.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 7994.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 9805.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 10343.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 10710.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto scary movie on the panel

Crypto scary movie on the panel

At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery

XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery

Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280

ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280

The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.

More Ethereum News

LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50

LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50

Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location