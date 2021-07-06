Bitcoin (BTC) headed towards a key Wyckoff level on July 6 as BTC price action got traders excited about an altcoin surge.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Wyckoff in focus below $36,000
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading up 4.6% versus the previous day's lows on Tuesday.
After seeing tests of $33,000 support, bulls won out overnight, sending Bitcoin higher. Now, a key area to watch is $36,000, popular analyst Rekt Capital says.
According to Wyckoff analysis, a popular method for charting BTC price action, $36,000 marks the likely end of a "phase C" and the beginning of a "phase D" for BTC/USD — with trajectory favoring the upside.
"BTC dips to the ~$33000 area and holds the orange Higher Low perfectly," Rekt Capital commented alongside a chart on the day.
"According to the Wyckoff Accumulation Schematic, $BTC is now in the very final stages of Phase C. $BTC needs to break past $36000 to enter Phase D."
BTC/USD Wyckoff scenario as of July 6. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter
As Cointelegraph reported, potential higher targets currently include an unfilled CME futures gap above $46,500. This would be a significant move if it were to happen, as Bitcoin would effectively exit a trading range in which it has been sitting for multiple weeks.
Trader Filbfilb offered a more sobering view. Bears, he warned, were still in command of levels which have attracted the highest volumes, to so-called "point of control" or POC.
"Trend remains down," he summarized on Monday before the bounce higher.
"Bears dominating the POC / middle of the range. It is what it is until the POC becomes support."
BTC/USD 1-day annotated candle chart. Source: Filbfilb/ Twitter
Bitcoin vs. altcoins in a game of grinding
Conditions meanwhile may be right for altcoins to benefit more than Bitcoin in the mid term.
In an atmosphere in which cryptocurrencies broadly "grind up" rather than shoot higher, it may be more than just BTC/USD which forms a point of interest, trader Michaël van de Poppe argued.
"Most likely expectation is that altcoins will be grinding up way heavier than Bitcoin in the coming period," he told Twitter followers on Tuesday.
"They looked great and got destroyed through that final drop of Bitcoin to $30K. Therefore, I'm expecting them to continue outperforming #Bitcoin in the coming months."
Some of the top fifty cryptocurrencies by market cap woke up overnight, seeing gains that topped 10%. Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin, traded up 3% at $2,340. Meanwhile, many DeFi tokens were the standouts over the past 24 hours, namely SUSHI and AAVE, which rallied by roughly 20%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price is bouncing off a crucial support level at $0.00000811. SHIB bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend ...
Aave Pro to launch in July for institutional access to DeFi markets
Popular DeFi lending platform Aave is launching a new protocol for institutional investors. Citing an increase in demand from professional investors in the industry, Aave Pro will be ...
Chainlink Keepers to automate asset ratio rebalancing for Barn Bridge
Chainlink price has been consolidating just above the range low since June 22. As the price action tightens, investors can expect a massive volatile up move that shatters immediate resistance barriers in the vicinity.
SafeMoon price vulnerable to new correction to $0.00000285
SafeMoon price has been entangled in a bottoming process since May 19, confusing investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or patterns that never triggered. Just a few days ago, it appeared that SAFEMOON was defining a cup completion ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.