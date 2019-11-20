Bitcoin SV price analysis: BSV/USD fails in the attempt to retake channel support

- Bitcoin SV recently dropped out of the descending wedge pattern.
- The support established at $106 has been essential to the recovery towards $110.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) was among the assets that corrected positively on Tuesday. However, that momentum fizzled out shy of the descending channel support that had been broken down following the losses on Friday, the weekend and Monday.
Although the losses aimed for $100, a low was formed at $106, which gave way for the shallow correction. At the time of writing, BSV/USD is trading at $109.65 amid low trading activity.
The bulls must push above $110 in the near-term and fight to secure the descending channel support. However, the reversal will not be rapidly based on the widening gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
On the other hand, the current momentum is still in the hands of the bulls. The RSI is grinding out of the oversold. However, breaking the lower high pattern formed by the RSI in the last few weeks will help to improve the technical picture and increase the investors’ confidence.
BSV/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
