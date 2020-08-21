Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has made a critical bullish breakout above the key long-term resistance trend line. But is price action really in a full uptrend? Or will price bounce at the Fibonacci resistance?
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The BTC/USD is facing deep and heavy Fibonacci retracement levels. Currently a bearish bounce seems to be the most likely scenario. A failure to move higher could start a bearish ABC pattern, which confirms a larger ABCDE (orange) triangle pattern. In that case, the inverted head and shoulders pattern (blue boxes) are expected to act as support and would end the triangle formation and should restart a strong uptrend.
The alternative is an immediate bullish breakout above the top of wave B. Such a breakout would invalidate the triangle pattern and confirm the uptrend. In that case, price action is ready for testing the previous top. Only a breakout below the bottom of wave C invalidates the bullish outlook.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD making a persuasive move back to $12,000
Bitcoin bulls are trying to make a persuasive move above $11,800. The bullish move comes after recovery from levels slightly above $11,600. Looking a few days back, BTC spiked incredibly and even touched $12,500 ...
XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20
XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows ...
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls charge towards $7 range
ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed the price up from $6.80 to $6.97. The bulls have the momentum required to push past the $7-level. If they manage to do so, the buyers will need to ...
IOTA launches the first phase of its IOTA 1.5 upgrade
IOTA has released the first phase of the IOTA 1.5 upgrade on its mainnet. The upgrade aims to boost performance, usability and reliability of the network. The second phase of IOTA 1.5 is expected to release ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.