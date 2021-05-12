Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break above resistance around $58,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is trading around $56,200 at the time of writing. Buyers could return around the $55,000 support level which held during the weekend sell-off.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Tuesday. The RSI is not yet oversold which could keep sellers active towards lower support levels.

Bitcoin is now below the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart as the short-term trend weakens.

Stronger support is around $53,000 which has limited price declines over the past two weeks.

Long-term momentum is deteriorating as buyers continue to take profit on rallies.

Hourly bitcoin chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.