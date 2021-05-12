Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break above resistance around $58,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is trading around $56,200 at the time of writing. Buyers could return around the $55,000 support level which held during the weekend sell-off.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Tuesday. The RSI is not yet oversold which could keep sellers active towards lower support levels.
Bitcoin is now below the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart as the short-term trend weakens.
Stronger support is around $53,000 which has limited price declines over the past two weeks.
Long-term momentum is deteriorating as buyers continue to take profit on rallies.
Hourly bitcoin chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price is showing a clean bounce off a critical support area, indicating a resurgence of buyers. The upswing could propel the meme-themed cryptocurrency toward its range high.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON looks to reset after massive rally
SafeMoon price experienced an explosive run-up on Tuesday after an extended pullback. Now, SAFEMOON looks primed for another retracement after creating a new local top.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price has been surging so quickly in the past few years, reaching a high above $64,800. With the rising popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and altcoins, many investors consider other cryptocurrencies that may provide better upside and a lower entry price.
Litecoin could drop lower, but overall structure remains bullish
Litecoin price shows a bearish bias that could result in a sell-off to a pivotal support barrier. A bounce from this level seems likely to push LTC to retest its recent swing high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.