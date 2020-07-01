The latest update of Bitcoin’s S2FX price model shows July is beginning exactly as required for a long-term bullish trajectory to continue.
Bitcoin (BTC) may be struggling to hit $10,000, but its progress is right on track, new stock-to-flow data confirms.
Adding a new update to his model on July 1, stock-to-flow model creator PlanB showed that Bitcoin is behaving exactly as its bullish history demands.
Bitcoin adds second “red dot”
The BTC S2F Cross Asset Model (S2FX) uses color-coded dots to analyze Bitcoin price action relative to the date of its next block reward halving.
Dots immediately after halving, like at present, are in red, and historically precede a jump in Bitcoin price which PlanB often refers to as being higher by “an order of magnitude.”
Reflected in the model, the next order of magnitude shift is imminent — it should start before the end of 2020. Between then and the next halving in 2024, the model focuses on a price of $288,000 for BTC/USD, with the potential for much higher peaks.
“#Bitcoin S2F chart update .. RED DOT #2,” PlanB summarized on Twitter, referring to June and July’s markings on the chart.
Stock-to-flow remains a steadfast bullish take on long-term Bitcoin price action, despite fielding considerable criticism this year.
PlanB maintains that those critics have yet to produce a viable alternative to his model, which has traditionally tracked price behavior extremely accurately.
Bitcoin S2FX price model as of July 1. Source: PlanB/ Twitter
“Typical” month could spark $12K BTC price
Analyzing monthly returns during the last halving period from 2016 to 2020, PlanB highlighted the “very asymmetrical” nature of Bitcoin price performance.
As such, for BTC/USD to leave its current stagnant levels at around $9,000 and hit $12,000, all that is needed is a “typical” month of solid 30% gains.
Bitcoin monthly returns during the last halving period. Source: PlanB/ Twitter
Nonetheless, Bitcoin’s considerable correlation to the SP 500 forms a focus for macro factors dictating likely resistance to even $10,000.
Against a backdrop of pressure on stock markets, analysts broadly expect that BTC/USD will continue to act in line with macro swings — no matter how intense these become.
Tone Vays, for example, has stated he does not believe that the pair will go above $10,000 until 2021.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD glued to $9,150, a spark is needed to set the market on fire
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday as the market is paralyzed with uncertainty.
XRP/USD waits for a catalyst to escape the range
XRP/USD attempted a recovery to $0.1800 on Tuesday only to retreat to $0.1750 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid expanding volatility.
XLM/USD vulnerable to sell-off before another attempt at $0.0700
Stellar (XLM) is the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $302 million. The coin has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours amid strong upside momentum.
IOT/USD bulls target $0.2300 amid strong recovery
IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.