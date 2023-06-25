Bitcoin tapped $31,000 for a third time this year on June 25 as the weekly close promised volatility.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView
BTC price challenges $31,000
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price movements focusing on yearly highs.
BTC price remained strong over the weekend as attention focused on geopolitical events in Russia and surrounding states.
With tensions lessening on the day, curiosity over markets’ reactions at the June 26 open remained, with the weekly candle close — already a classic source of volatility — coming first.
In a recent analysis, popular trader Rekt Capital put the “most bullish scenario” for the weekly close above the pivotal $30,000 mark.
#BTC has broken the multi-month downtrend (blue)— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) June 22, 2023
But if $BTC performs a Weekly Close like this - a new downtrend may form (black)
This could be the beginning of a new pattern
Lots can change before July
Most bullish scenario -> Weekly Close above ~$30,000#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/i9rdXCdymb
“BTC in mid-April rejected from $30,000 resistance. Let’s see if $BTC can turn $30,000 into support,” a further post added over the weekend.
Fellow trader Crypto Tony stayed hopeful for a trip to $32,000 next, should Bitcoin successfully consolidate near $31,000.
$BTC / $USD - Update— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) June 25, 2023
If Bitcoin can consolidate around these highs at $31,000, then a burst up to $32,000 will be no problem
I believe in the bulls pic.twitter.com/lOl7AQ6RIl
A slightly less confident Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, called into question bulls’ ability to keep upside momentum going.
“Bitcoin made a nice high, through which it swept the yearly high,” he told Twitter followers.
“I’m unsure whether we’ll continue running from here, but during uptrends you’ll most likely see price continuing to run rather than have deep corrections. If we have a correction, $28,500 I buy.
Van de Poppe repeated a popular downside target among market participants eager to “buy the dip” below $30,000.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/Twitter
Bitcoin records keep tumbling
Despite the cool-off in volatility against the U.S. dollar, Bitcoin did manage to set new records in three countries this week.
In Argentina, Venezuela and Lebanon, BTC hit its highest-ever levels against the local currency.
For those countries, that trend has continued throughout 2023 as inflation and macroeconomic policy choices quickly erode purchasing power.
In Turkey, where the lira plunged to new lows against the dollar, BTC/TRY neared the area of its blow-off top from December 2021.
BTC/TRY 1-week chart. Source: TradingView
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
