- Bitcoin rose above $63K following a bounce off the $59K level.
- The recent decline in Bitcoin between Wednesday and Thursday led to long liquidations of $290 million.
- Short-term holders realized share have declined over the last three months.
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above $63,000 on Friday after Mt Gox pushed its repayment plans to 2025, easing tension among investors. Meanwhile, CryptoQuant data reveals that Bitcoin long liquidations hit $290 million on Thursday, the highest level since 2022.
Top Bitcoin moves ahead of weekend
- Bitcoin declined early on Friday following speculations that a second rate cut may be unnecessary. As fears stormed the market, prices fell below $60K. Prices only began to recover after Mt Gox postponed its repayment plans to 2025.
- Bitcoin experienced an 11% drop between October 1 and October 11, resulting in heavy liquidations among long position holders. CryptoQuant data indicates that the long liquidations between Wednesday and Thursday stood at $290 million. This also represents the highest amount of BTC long liquidations since June 2022.
BTC Long Liquidation
- Bitcoin has traded sideways for nearly 200 days since the halving event in April. Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, suggests that if Bitcoin fails to trigger a bull market within 14 days, it will be the longest sideways post-halving in BTC's history.
- Likewise, according to long-term trader Peter Brandt, Bitcoin has traded below its all-time high of $72K for 30 weeks. Brandt suggests top cryptocurrency could see a decline as it usually dives over 75% when it fails to establish a decisive new all-time high within this period.
Hey Bitcoiners— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 11, 2024
Are you familiar with the concept of "market analogs?"
Here is something to think about
It has been 30 weeks since $BTC made an ATH
Whenever has not made a decisive new ATH within this time length a 75%+ decline has occurred pic.twitter.com/CUyK4C2W93
- The critical Bitcoin short-term holder (STH) level also hovers around $62K, which remains consistent with the past three months. However, CryptoQuant data revealed that Bitcoin's persistent sideways movement led to a decline in STH realized share within this period. This drop from 55% three months ago to 40% now indicates that short-term holders are more likely to react to price fluctuations in the future.
BTC Short-Term Holders Realized Price
- However, CryptoQuant analysts still suggest that the bull cycle is still in progress. The current market movement mirrors the 2013 and 2020 cycles, during which long-term investors realized profits twice while prices hit new highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP gain on Friday, meme coin NEIRO erases recent gains
Bitcoin steadies above $60,000 on Friday, gains over 1% on the day. Ethereum trades above $2,400, while BlackRock Spot Ethereum ETF sees a $17.8 million inflow on Thursday. XRP is back above $0.5300 as Ripple files cross-appeal in SEC lawsuit.
Cardano celebrates milestone: Hosts Argentina’s first legally enforceable smart contract
Cardano ambassador Mauro Andreoli recently announced Cardano’s milestone of Argentina’s first legally and judicially enforceable contract. The first loan agreement in Cardano under Argentine law involves a loan of 10,000 ADA tokens, currently valued at $3,380.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC finds support around $60,000
Bitcoin is finding support around the key level, and a close below this level could signal a decline. Ethereum is approaching a critical resistance barrier; rejection from this level suggests a decline ahead. Meanwhile, Ripple is stuck in a range, reflecting a period of indecision among traders.
SEC sues Cumberland DRW for acting as an unregistered securities broker, Solana ETFs at risk
SEC sued crypto trading company Cumberland DRW for allegedly acting as an unregistered broker. Solana was among five cryptocurrencies the SEC alleged to be securities sold via the platform.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC decline further?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell over 6% at some point this week until Thursday, extending losses for a second consecutive week, as it faced rejection from a key resistance barrier.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.