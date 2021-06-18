Bitcoin is trading in familiar ranges even as the U.S. dollar gains ground in currency markets on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook.
While the top cryptocurrency has dropped 5% to $38,000 since Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, it remains locked in a multi-week range of $30,000 to $40,000, CoinDesk 20 data show.
In contrast, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against the euro, pound, yen, and other major currencies, rose above 92.00 early today, reaching the highest level since April, according to TradingView data. Gold and base metals have also taken a beating since Wednesday, pushing commodity currencies like the Australian dollar lower.
The U.S. dollar’s rally follows an unexpected hawkish tilt at the Fed. On Wednesday, the central bank brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest-rate hikes into 2023, challenging consensus for the weaker dollar for the rest of the year.
Bitcoin and dollar index chart
Source: TradingView
One possible explanation for bitcoin (BTC, -3.21%)‘s resilience could be that the cryptocurrency was relatively oversold while heading into the Fed event, as QCP Capital noted in its Telegram channel.
Prices fell from $58,000 to nearly $30,000 in mid-May after a reported surge in the U.S. consumer price index for April strengthened concerns the Fed may consider an early rate hike or reduction of liquidity-boosting asset purchases, or quantitive easing.
The cryptocurrency’s bull run ran out of steam in the March-April period, after the annualized growth rate of the U.S. M2 money supply peaked at 21.7% in February. The data show bitcoin was likely the first to take the hit on taper fears.
US Money supply monthly growth rate
Source: Ycharts
“Bitcoin, considered by fiat-based institutional investors at the extreme end of the risk spectrum, thrives in quantitative easing (QE), irresponsible fiscal and monetary policy, and doesn’t quite like quantitative tightening (QT),” Messari’s Mira Christanto said in a blog post dated May 27. “Crypto investors no longer have the luxury to focus only on token dynamics but also need to follow global macro, equities, and credit markets to understand the direction of cross-asset flows.”
Bitcoin’s resilience could turn out to be short-lived if U.S. economic data continue to paint a positive picture for the economy, amplifying Fed-tightening expectations. That could bring more selling pressure from macro traders.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
