The virus encrypts data on an infected device and demands a ransom in Bitcoin. The ransom is generally very high and has recently reached 11 BTC.

Researchers in China at the Tencent Yujian Threat Intelligence Center have reported that a Ryuk ransomware virus has been spotted in the country.

The researchers from the intelligence center released information on the outbreak in a report. In terms of the report, Ryuk viruses are a family of malware which target infecting government and enterprise machines holding valuable data.

The report detailed that the virus came attached with a ReadMe note containing two email addresses. Upon replying to the first email address, the researchers received instructions and a ransom demand set at 11 Bitcoin.