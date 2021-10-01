Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $47,000 for the first time in two weeks, indicating strong demand from short-term buyers. The next level of resistance is seen at $50,000, where some profit taking occurred in early September.

Technical indicators show improving upside momentum on the daily chart, which is the first positive reading since July. This means the intermediate-term uptrend is stabilizing, albeit within a range of $40,000 support and $50,000 resistance.