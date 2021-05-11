Bitcoin’s short-term prospects are looking a little bleak, with blockchain data pointing to renewed selling by “whales” – large investors with the ability to influence markets.

The number of whale entities – clusters of wallet addresses held by a single network participant holding at least 1,000 bitcoin (BTC, -5.37%) – fell to a 5.5-month low of 1,943 on Monday, according to data provided by Glassnode.

The metric has dropped by 60, or 3%, in the past five days, extending the decline from a record high of 2,237 on Feb. 7. Whale selling had eased off in the second half of April.

"The data looks bearish, as it shows a clear trend of whales offloading their holdings," said Pankaj Balani, co-founder and CEO of the Singapore-based Delta Exchange.

From October 2020 to February 2021, the number of whale entities had risen in lockstep with bitcoin's price, validating the narrative that the rally over that period was the product of increased participation by large investors.