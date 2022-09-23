A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Ethereum Classic price to worsen after a 10% rally
Ethereum Classic price has seen a massive rejection at crucial points, leading to a steep correction. The recent breakdown of another stable support indicates that a further downswing seems likely.
Polkadot price eyes retest of $7.5 amid increasing headwinds
Polkadot price hints at a bottom reversal pattern that could trigger a run-up soon. However, this outlook is far from being confirmed as DOT needs to overcome plenty of hurdles to kick-start its run-up.
After imposing a $250k fine on the parent company, CFTC files lawsuit against DAO
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) made headlines on September 22 for taking action against bZeroX, LLC and its founders. The event also marked the first-ever instance of the CFTC filing a lawsuit against a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Litecoin stuck in consolidation leads to investors’ balance falling to 5-year lows
“Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold” has been Litecoin’s identity since its inception, and rightfully so since it is truly no different than Bitcoin in any way except that it is not as well known as the king coin.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.