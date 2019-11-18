Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD grinds towards two distinct breakout patterns

- Bitcoin price lethargic recovery momentum continues as buyers seek a formidable bottom.
- Whether it is the falling wedge pattern or triangle pattern, BTC is in for some end of their bullish magic.
Bitcoin continues with the support shuttering movements on Friday last week. However, the weekend session experienced shallow recovery across the board. Bitcoin posted minor gains above $8,500. The prevailing trend is generally bearish with BTC trading at $8,448 after correction from $8,502 (intraday high).
A couple of technical patterns breakouts are in the offing. The falling wedge pattern is still seeking a bottom to assist in boosting a rally above $9,000. Meanwhile, a wide symmetrical triangle pattern is also approaching a breakout. Whichever among the two patterns breaks out the first, BTC will be getting ready for that end of the year rally magic.
For now, the technical picture is inclined to the negative. The MACD is under the mean line and its sideways movement suggests that sideways trading will prevailing in the coming sessions on Monday.
BTX/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why BTC/USD's $9,000 target is a pipedream? – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin recovery to $9,000 will not be an easy nut to crack based on the current technical picture. Trading above the key resistance between $8,514 and $8,602 will pave the way for action heading to $9,000.
IOTA market update: IOT/USD bulls finally wake up; all eyes set on $0.30
IOTA is among the selected few cryptos in the green. The new bullish action targets a breakout above the descending trendline resistance. IOTA is up a subtle 1.3% on the day from the weekend support at $0.2550.
Cardano immune to bearish sentiments, gains 5% in a week
Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.18 billion, has gained over 5% in the recent seven days and become one of the best-performing coins of the week after NEO (+10%) and Chainlink (+7%).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery stalls under $60, fails to avert the downtrend
Litecoin bulls’ failure to send the price above $60 means that the path of least resistance is still southwards. The weekend session was characterized by a shallow recovery from the most recent support at $56. The minor recovery was aided by the ascending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.