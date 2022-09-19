Bitcoin price has crashed roughly 9.7% in the last 24 hours.

Although early bulls were punished on the recent sell-off, investors can expect a recovery rally to $25,000.

if Bitcoin price flips the $18,293 support level, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.

Bitcoin price has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. As of this writing, BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are already working on bouncing back.

Bitcoin price ready to make a U-turn

Bitcoin price surprised a lot of investors as it exploded to $22,850, but since then, it has caught more users off guard as it slipped below the previous weekly low at $18,500 and collected the sell-stop liquidity. Moreover, it is also close to the June 18 swing low at $17,593.

While investors might feel the pain in the short term, this move is helpful to set up a base for a potential recovery move back to $25,000. Therefore, this bearish outlook is an opportunity for patient BTC investors.

A sweep of the previous low is reason enough for Bitcoin price to take a u-turn, but market participants might be better off waiting until the June 18 swing low at $17,593 is swept. This liquidity run is critical to trigger the next leg-up to the weekly open at $19,405.

Flipping this level into a support floor could catalyze Bitcoin price to extend its up move and tag the $20,737 hurdle, which is the penultimate target. The $25,169 level, which is August month’s swing high, is likely what the market makers are seeking and could be a good place to book profits.

BTC/USD 12-hour chart

On the other hand, if the buyers fail to come through, it could knock the Bitcoin price lower and flip the $18,293 support level into a resistance barrier. This move will indicate a weak bullish front and also invalidate the bullish outlook.

Such a development could lead to a cascading price drop to the next support floor at $15,550.