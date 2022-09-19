- Bitcoin price has crashed roughly 9.7% in the last 24 hours.
- Although early bulls were punished on the recent sell-off, investors can expect a recovery rally to $25,000.
- if Bitcoin price flips the $18,293 support level, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Bitcoin price has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. As of this writing, BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are already working on bouncing back.
Bitcoin price ready to make a U-turn
Bitcoin price surprised a lot of investors as it exploded to $22,850, but since then, it has caught more users off guard as it slipped below the previous weekly low at $18,500 and collected the sell-stop liquidity. Moreover, it is also close to the June 18 swing low at $17,593.
While investors might feel the pain in the short term, this move is helpful to set up a base for a potential recovery move back to $25,000. Therefore, this bearish outlook is an opportunity for patient BTC investors.
A sweep of the previous low is reason enough for Bitcoin price to take a u-turn, but market participants might be better off waiting until the June 18 swing low at $17,593 is swept. This liquidity run is critical to trigger the next leg-up to the weekly open at $19,405.
Flipping this level into a support floor could catalyze Bitcoin price to extend its up move and tag the $20,737 hurdle, which is the penultimate target. The $25,169 level, which is August month’s swing high, is likely what the market makers are seeking and could be a good place to book profits.
BTC/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if the buyers fail to come through, it could knock the Bitcoin price lower and flip the $18,293 support level into a resistance barrier. This move will indicate a weak bullish front and also invalidate the bullish outlook.
Such a development could lead to a cascading price drop to the next support floor at $15,550.
Cardano price has been repeating this liquidity fractal pattern since June 18 and triggered one just a few hours ago. The fractal is simple and aims to collect the sell-stop liquidity before an explosive move to the upside.
SafeMoon price has seen a significant drop in volatility as it trades around a significant support level. This outlook could change quickly due to the bearish scenario that has been cooking for quite a while.
Ethereum Classic price has lost support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. ETC price shows an uptick in volume amidst the decline.
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week's articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.