Bitcoin Headline News:Corrective rally - Sellers in control of Bitcoin as Hodlers hold on...
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (ii) corrective rally.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expect a bounce off 19,000 and then down again.
Cryptos slide in weekend trading, Bitcoin falls below $19.5K
Bitcoin was recently trading at about $19,450, down more than 2.5% from Saturday and near its lowest point in 10 days. Early in the week, the largest crypto in market value began sinking from a perch above $22,000.
SafeMoon price hints at a 40% crash as bulls go extinct
SafeMoon price shows a lack of volatility as it trades around the $0.000342 level. A breakdown of this barrier could result in a 40% drop to $0.000220. A daily candlestick close above $0.000342 will invalidate this bearish thesis.
Why the recent Cardano price reversal may have been the final turning point
Cardano price has been rejected from key Fibonacci levels. The 8-and 21-day simple moving averages compel post-rejection and can issue a bearish cross in the coming hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.52.
Is the Ethereum Classic price losing Investors' support post-Merge?
Ethereum Classic price has lost support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. ETC price shows an uptick in volume amidst the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the swing high at $42.50.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.