Bitcoin price SOPR bullish as BlackRock partners with Coinbase to offer institutional trading

- Bitcoin price may have hit the ultimate floor price as the adjusted SOPR on-chain metric rebounds at 0.90.
- A minor dip to $22,000 – possibly $20,800 will allow BTC to collect liquidity before retackling resistance at $24,000.
- BlackRock and Coinbase have partnered to offer institutional crypto trading, custody and brokerage services.
Bitcoin price has struggled to sustain its upside momentum since it got rejected from the seller congestion at $24,000 on July 29. The pioneer cryptocurrency will likely slide to $22,000 and $20,800 as it hunts for fresh liquidity. However, fundamental data on profit/loss suggests that BTC may have bottomed but lacks a strong enough catalyst to push out of the bearish shackles.
BlackRock To Offer Crypto Trading To Institutions
Asset management behemoth BlackRock (BLK) announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with the publicly listed cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase (COIN) to offer targeted crypto trading services to institutions. This collaboration will see mutual customers of BlackRock's investment management platform, Aladdin, and Coinbase get access to tailor-made services such as custody, crypto trading and prime brokerage.
"Our institutional clients are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to digital asset markets and are focused on how to manage the operational lifecycle of these assets efficiently," Joseph Chalom, BlackRock's global head of strategic partnerships, said in the statement.
He continued, "this connectivity with Aladdin will allow clients to manage their bitcoin exposures directly in their existing portfolio management and trading workflows for a whole portfolio view of risk across asset classes."
The move by BlackRock emphasizes how traditional financial players on Wall Street are spreading their wings into crypto; the massive correction this year notwithstanding. Bitcoin has shed off nearly half its value since the beginning of 2022, while the crash of the Terra ecosystem and crypto lending platforms like Three Arrows Capital continue to raise questions about the market's stability.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the 12-hour chart below reveals that short-term dips will be challenging to avoid. Support is envisaged at the accelerated trend line (broken line) near $22,000 and the primary trend line close to $20,800.
BTC/USD 12-hour chart
A glance at fundamental factors like the adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) affirms the idea that Bitcoin price has bottomed. According to Glassnode, bear markets see a significant decrease in interest and demand for BTC over time. Coupled with high volatility, this tends to "shake out" weak hands in bear market rallies and selloffs.
However, bear markets eventually form a stable final floor price, attracting "money buyers of last resort." As these investors accumulate the asset, momentum builds, prompting a bull run.
Bitcoin aSOPR chart
From the chart above, the aSOPR holds at 0.94 after recoiling from 0.90. The last time this metric dropped slightly below the same level in July 2021, Bitcoin price rallied from $31,670 to an all-time high of $68,968 in November 2021. Therefore, if history repeats itself, BTC is in the prelude of an incoming bullish move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price SOPR bullish as BlackRock partners with Coinbase to offer institutional trading
Bitcoin price has struggled to sustain its upside momentum since it got rejected from the seller congestion at $24,000 on July 29. The pioneer cryptocurrency will likely slide to $22,000 and $20,800 as it hunts for fresh liquidity.
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
Tezos price prediction: Is XTZ poised to break the ascending channel?
The cryptocurrency market has taken a considerable step back from bullish activities observed last week. Tezos price is consolidating in the confines of an ascending parallel channel while awaiting a breakout.
Will meme coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin make comeback after steep decline?
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are currently witnessing a decline as the crypto market struggles to recover from recent losses.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.