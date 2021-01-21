Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000 according to trading veteran

- Bitcoin price lost a crucial support level at $34,000 as bears take control.
- The digital asset could be poised for a stronger pullback below $30,000.
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tightening range for the past week without a clear direction. However, in the past 24 hours, the bears have taken over and managed to push Bitcoin price below a crucial support level.
Bitcoin price can see a correction down to $28,000
On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin established a symmetrical triangle and has experienced a significant breakdown below $34,000 down to $31,300. The price target of BTC seems to be at around $27,200.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
This target seems to coincide with Peter Brandt’s theory about BTC. Brandt is a veteran trader and analyst and believes Bitcoin price could touch $27,290, which would be a 35% correction from the top.
BTC IOMAP chart
Meanwhile, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows very tame support on the way down with the most significant area located between $30,400 and $31,300. A breakdown below this range could drive BTC to that $27,290 price target.
However, Brandt also states that this could simply be a healthy correction of the recent massive bull rally that took Bitcoin above $40,000.
As of the current chart structure -- and things can change quickly -- advances above 37857 and 40127 would begin to suggest that this current 2-plus week congestion is a simply pause in the ongoing bull trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
