Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000 according to trading veteran

Bitcoin price lost a crucial support level at $34,000 as bears take control.

The digital asset could be poised for a stronger pullback below $30,000.

Bitcoin has been trading inside a tightening range for the past week without a clear direction. However, in the past 24 hours, the bears have taken over and managed to push Bitcoin price below a crucial support level.

Bitcoin price can see a correction down to $28,000

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin established a symmetrical triangle and has experienced a significant breakdown below $34,000 down to $31,300. The price target of BTC seems to be at around $27,200.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

This target seems to coincide with Peter Brandt’s theory about BTC. Brandt is a veteran trader and analyst and believes Bitcoin price could touch $27,290, which would be a 35% correction from the top.

BTC IOMAP chart

Meanwhile, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows very tame support on the way down with the most significant area located between $30,400 and $31,300. A breakdown below this range could drive BTC to that $27,290 price target.

However, Brandt also states that this could simply be a healthy correction of the recent massive bull rally that took Bitcoin above $40,000.