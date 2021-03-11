Bitcoin price sheds 5% after Oracle keeps quiet on $4B BTC allocation rumors

Bitcoin (BTC) fell $2,000 overnight on March 11 after United States-based multinational Oracle dispelled rumors that it had bought 72,000 BTC.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView showed BTC/USD returning to $55,000 on Thursday after hitting local highs of around $57,00.
The previous day had delivered strong performance across cryptocurrency, with bulls eagerly awaiting a retest of Bitcoin's all-time highs at $58,300.
While the momentum did much to overcome a final band of resistance in place just below that level, it did not last, as an alleged adoption announcement from Oracle failed to materialize.
Starting in February, claims began to surface that the firm planned to buy a huge amount of Bitcoin in a move that would rival top institutional investors Grayscale and MicroStrategy. Confirmation should have come on Wednesday, social media users added, but an earnings call failed to confirm their suspicions.
In the event, co-founder Larry Ellison did not disclose any Bitcoin-related activity, while signalling that he was bullish on the trading environment for the coming year.
“I’m not really ready to disclose our plans as to why I think it’s going to suddenly spike but we expect very, very rapid database growth next year,” he said, quoted by CNBC.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD was continuing to retrace, losing around 2% in an hour and heading towards $54,000.
Reacting, commentators remained unfazed by the anticlimax.
"For those caught in the day to day pricing of Bitcoin, it is a long journey," entrepreneur Jeff Booth responded:
“The fact that Oracle hasn't bought 'yet' is very bullish and signalling how early it still is.”
Analyst: Amazon market cap could be next for Bitcoin
Taking a longer-term view, one analyst this week described the slowdown in Bitcoin's bull run at around a $1 trillion market cap as a "back-and-fill process."
In a tweet, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, argued that once consolidation is over, Bitcoin would rise again — and its next target would be Amazon's market cap.
"Tesla in Rear View, About $80,000 Bitcoin Eyes Amazon Market Cap — Once Bitcoin's back-and-fill process around the $1 trillion market cap is complete, we see internet pioneer Amazon.com as a potential next threshold...," he wrote on Tuesday.
Bitcoin volatility vs. Amazon market cap vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Mike McGlone/ Twitter
McGlone uploaded a comparative chart highlighting Bitcoin's low volatility poised to repeat performance from 2017, the year in which BTC/USD grew from $1,000 to just under $20,000.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Stellar breaks key support line but bears need validation from 50-day SMA
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays depressed around $0.4070, down 0.50% intraday, during the initial trading on Thursday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair extends the previous day’s pullback, also breaking an ascending trend line from early January, amid easing RSI
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48. ADA remains significantly bullish in the short and long-terms.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT is headed lower in the short-term
The Graph price gained over 1,100% between January and February, closing positive for seven straight weeks. Although a sharp 55% decline followed the tremendous bull rally, a continuation of the uptrend does not seem likely. GRT rebound from February 23 low is corrective.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.