- Bitcoin price pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report.
- BTC price ends up being divided into two opposing camps.
- Expect to see a possible drop further below $20,000 as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is being pulled left and right as a clear division in positioning can be identified when looking at the CME data on Bitcoin Futures. The weekly publication shows that non-commercial or retail traders are currently positioned for a jump in Bitcoin price action, while commercial positioning from banks, hedge funds and affiliates points to a massive net-shorting position in Bitcoin, looking for more downside to come.
BTC futures positioning split
Bitcoin price is being torn into two pieces as retail and commercial positioning could not be further apart. With the retail traders betting on higher Bitcoin prices, commercial positioning is seeing Bitcoin lower in the coming weeks and months. Considering all elements and comments that came out these past few days and weeks, commercial positioning is likely to come out on top, with BTC set to drop another leg lower.
BTC price, thus, sees price action drop already erasing all the gains from Wednesday. Another leg lower means that price action could lose another 5% towards $19,036, opening up more downturn as $19,000 gets set to break soon. One trigger could be the US job report out tomorrow. In the case where it does not show a cool-down on the job market, the Fed will be expected to continue with its hawkish tilt, triggering further downside for BTC price towards $18,000.
BTC/USD Daily chart
Price action, for now, is getting underpinned by the monthly S1 from August, and Bitcoin price could still bounce and try to rally towards the new monthly pivot for September that is trading near $21,624. Around that area, however, quite a few price caps are presenting themselves, with the historic pivotal level at $12,969 and the 55-day Simple Moving Average near $22,000. A tough level or area to crack for more upside will need to hinge on more positive fundamental catalysts emerging, which would see a shift in the commercial positioning on the futures towards more long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
