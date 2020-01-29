Bitcoin Price Prediction: Two healthy support levels are keeping BTC/USD above $9,000 - Confluence Detector

- There are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,425 and $9,600.
- BTC/USD went up from $8,890 to $9,401 this Tuesday.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
After three immensely bullish days, the bears stepped back in to correct the BTC/USD market. This Tuesday, the buyers spiked BTC/USD from $8,890 to $9,401, before the bears adjusted the price to $9,330.45 in the early hours of Wednesday. The confluence detector shows us that there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,425 and $9,600. $9,425 has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,300 and $9,155 holding the price up. $9,300 has one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger band, while $9,155 has the SMA 10 and one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
