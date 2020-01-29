Bitcoin Price Prediction: Two healthy support levels are keeping BTC/USD above $9,000 - Confluence Detector

There are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,425 and $9,600.

BTC/USD went up from $8,890 to $9,401 this Tuesday.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

After three immensely bullish days, the bears stepped back in to correct the BTC/USD market. This Tuesday, the buyers spiked BTC/USD from $8,890 to $9,401, before the bears adjusted the price to $9,330.45 in the early hours of Wednesday. The confluence detector shows us that there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,425 and $9,600. $9,425 has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,300 and $9,155 holding the price up. $9,300 has one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger band, while $9,155 has the SMA 10 and one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.

