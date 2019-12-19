Bitcoin Price Prediction: Soars above $7,000 as Bakkt BTC volume hits new ATH – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin jumps above $7,000 and extended the bullish leg close to $7,500.
- Bakkt Bitcoin futures volume hit an all-time high of 6,312 BTC up from November’s 5147 BTC.
Bitcoin reacted incredibly well following a couple of weeks characterized by constant bearish battering. The recent low in October came to the rescue of the bulls who amassed the strength to push Bitcoin above $6,800 and $7,000 resistance zones. The breakout gained momentum with Bitcoin testing $7,500 to the upside.
Bakkt Bitcoin daily volume hits a new all-time high
Amid the soaring Bitcoin price, the new Bitcoin futures contract platform, Bakkt recorded an impressive volume. The platform has continued to gain interest in the market following a poor start in September that saw it record a 71 BTC daily trading volume. According to Bakkt Volume Bot, the platform spiked to an all-time high of 6,312 BTC ($45.56 million). The previous all-time high was in November at 5147 BTC ($38.74 million).
Bitcoin confluence levels
Meanwhile, Bitcoin upside is facing stacks of resistance starting with $7,167. Several indicators converge here including the previous high 15-minutes, SMA ten 15-mins, SMA 50 15-mins and the Bollinger Band 15-mins middle curve. Further correction north will come face to face more hurdles as displayed by the confluence tool ranging from $7,241, $7,315, $7,464 and $7,760. The major resistance zone is seen at $7,909 as highlighted by the pivot point one-week resistance one.
Bitcoin correction from the recent high close to $7,500. The bulls have tried holding the price above $7,100. However, in case selling pressure increases, Bitcoin could test the key support at $7,093. Extended correction south will seek refuge at $7,019, $6,870 and $6,574.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
