Bitcoin Price Prediction: Daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance till $11,500

BTC/USD broke past the $10,000 psychological levels this Monday.

The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels until $11,500.

Two healthy support levels lie at $9,650 and $9,275.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD fell from $10,206.75 to $10,170 as the bears took control following a heavily bullish Monday. As per the daily confluence detector, if the bulls take back control, we may see another wildly volatile day as there is a lack of strong resistance on the upside till $11,500.

On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,650 and $9,275. The former has the 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200, one-day Pivot Point support-one, and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. The $9,275 level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour SMA 200.

