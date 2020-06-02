Bitcoin Price Prediction: Daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance till $11,500

- BTC/USD broke past the $10,000 psychological levels this Monday.
- The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels until $11,500.
- Two healthy support levels lie at $9,650 and $9,275.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD fell from $10,206.75 to $10,170 as the bears took control following a heavily bullish Monday. As per the daily confluence detector, if the bulls take back control, we may see another wildly volatile day as there is a lack of strong resistance on the upside till $11,500.
On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $9,650 and $9,275. The former has the 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200, one-day Pivot Point support-one, and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. The $9,275 level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
