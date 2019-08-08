Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD trying to continue Wednesday’s bullish momentum - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD had a bullish Wednesday where the price went up from $11,471.50 to $11,974.

Confluence detector shows just on significant resistance level on the upside.

BTC/USD has had a bullish Wednesday where the price went up from $11,471.50 to $11,974. However, before they could go back into the $12,000-zone, the bulls met resistance at the $11,975-level and bounced down to $11,865. The daily confluence detector shows one resistance level of note at $11,875 and two healthy support levels at $11,670 and $11,650.

BTC/USD daily chart

The $11,875 resistance level has the 1-day Bollinger band upper curve, 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min previous low and 1-hour previous low. The support level at $11,670 has the 4-hour previous low, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and 1-week pivot point resistance 2. Finally, the $11,650 support level has the 1-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

