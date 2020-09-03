Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD tries to make most of miserable day by staying above $11,400 – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD had a devastatingly bearish Wednesday wherein it fell from $11,923.78 to $11,415. As of now, the bulls will simply look to above the $11,400 range. On the downside, they have heathy support at $11,300. This level has the daily Pivot Point one support-two, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels.
On the upside, we have strong resistance at $11,600. This level is highlighted by the one-day Previous Low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
