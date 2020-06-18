Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD stuck under $10,000, on-chain data shows its maturing as an asset

- Glassnode on-chain data shows that 78.9% of all Bitcoin addresses are currently in profit.
- Matt D’Souza, the CEO of Blockware solutions believes correlation with the stocks is not entirely a bad thing.
- Retail investors and traders are likely to hold onto the asset (Bitcoin) that makes them money.
Bitcoin’s recent fall to $8,900 must-have allowed more investors to join the market. However, the king of cryptocurrencies has continued to struggle with the resistance at $9,500 and $9,600 respectively. For gains towards the critical $10,000, these two zones need to flip from resistances to support areas. Bitcoin is also struggling to decouple from the stock markets. However. Some correlation still exists considering the fall on Monday that happened in tandem with S&P 500 futures. According to a Twitter thread by Matt D’Souza, the CEO of Blockware solutions:
What is fascinating about BTC are the multiple short-term correlations that emerge. We have witnessed strong, short term correlations to Gold, to USD/CNY, and most recently US Equities. this signals an expanded breadth of market participants owning Bitcoin.
D’Souza’s opinion regarding the correlation with the stocks and the US securities is such that Bitcoin is getting more attention from the institutional investors as well as retail portfolios. In other words, “Each correlation indicates a different use case - Digital Gold, Vehicle for Capital Flight, Risk-On Asset (Disruptive Technology).”
Bitcoin investors remain bullish
Global equity markets are beginning to recover from the pandemic-triggered market crash. It is also essential to note that Bitcoin investors are also profiting from the recovery witnessed since March in spite of the price struggling to recover above $10,000. Data by Glassnode, an on-chain analysis platform shows that 78.9% of Bitcoin addresses are now profitable. The percentage is arrived at by using a metric that takes into account the time the Bitcoin wallets received the coins the current price of Bitcoin. This way Glassnode is able to tall if the holder is in profit or loss.
D’Souza believes that the retail investors and even traders are unlikely to dump Bitcoin in order to recover from the losses accrued in the traditional markets. However, they will tend to hold onto the assets that make them money.
The way retail/traders operate is once they go underwater they’re overwhelmed and upset so once they hit breakeven they sell and are relieved. This creates what’s called ‘overhead supply’. But if everyone is a winner then they’re holding and enjoying the ride and the asset moves up quicker. So the more winners the better the asset moves higher without people sitting around trying to get out at breakeven and creating selling pressure.
Bitcoin price analysis
Looking at the daily confluence levels, Bitcoin is facing resistance at $9,466. This zone is highlighted by the SMA 50 4-hour, SMA 200 1-hour, and the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve. A break above $9,600 must brace for another strong barrier at $9,662.69 as shown by the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the SMA 100 4-hour.
On the downside, the digital asset expects support at $9,368 as highlighted by the Bollinger Band 15-minutes lower curve, the previous 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle curve, the SMA 50 15-minutes and SMA 100 1-hour. Other lower support levels include $9,270 and $9,075.02.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stuck under $10,000, on-chain data shows its maturing as an asset
Bitcoin’s recent fall to $8,900 must-have allowed more investors to join the market. However, the king of cryptocurrencies has continued to struggle with the resistance at $9,500 and $9,600 respectively. For gains towards the critical $10,000...
XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band ...
ETH/USD drops down amidst the mysterious multi-million transaction fees
A few days back, multiple transactions on the Ethereum network were charged transaction fees up to $2.6 million. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, had suggested that the enormous fees “may ...
ADA/USD ready for the moon as Shelly network upgrade draws nigh
Cardano continues to outperform its peers such as Tezos (XTZ). The cryptoasset, ADA is now settled comfortably in the tenth position after recently displacing XTZ. In the first week of June, after ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.