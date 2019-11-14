Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stuck between strong levels of support and resistance - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD went down slightly from $8,811.45 to $8,750.50 this Wednesday.
- BTC/USD has three healthy resistance levels on the upside at $8,800, $8,990 and $9,000.
After suffering a slightly bearish Wednesday, wherein it fell from $8,811.45 to $8,750.50, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to this Thursday and is currently priced at $8,768.85. Since the price is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels, further growth might be hampered. On the upside, there are three healthy resistance levels at $8,800, $8,990 and $9,000. While on the downside, healthy support levels lie at $8,755 and $8,530.
BTC/USD Confluence Detector
Looking at the resistance levels - $8.800 has the one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 100), while $8,990 has no confluence detected. $9,000 has the 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve and SMA 10.
On the downside, $8,755 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200 and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve. Finally, $8,530 has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8 retracement level.
Bitcoin's consolidation may turn to be a calm before the storm
Bitcoin is locked in a tight range limited by $8,800 on the upside and $8,700 on the downside. The first digital coin has recovered from Tuesday's low of $8,558.
Ripple Exec: MoneyGram to utilize Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL)
Marjan Delatinne, Ripple’s global head of banking, is giving new insight into MoneyGram’s use of the XRP-based payment solution - On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained ...
Bitfinex planning to launch options trading in Q1 2020
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, recently told the Block that Bitfinex is planning on launching options trading and is also taking a closer look at prospects for a gold-backed stablecoin, dubbed Tether Gold.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.