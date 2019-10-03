Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD still struggles to get past $8,500 as horizontal movement continues

BTC/USD currently priced at $8,342.45.

Strong resistance at $8,475 caps any potential upside movement.

BTC/USD continues to trend horizontally and struggles to break past the $8,500-level. The confluence detector shows us that the resistance level at $8,475 prevents any further upward movement. The market has had a bearish start to the day. It flash-dropped to below $6,500 for a bit before recovering around $8,342.45. The daily confluence detector shows that the BTC/USD has two healthy support levels keeping it up.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The $8,475 resistance level has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,325 and $8,275. $8,325 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 10 curves. $8,275 has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, SMA 100 and SMA 5 curves.

