Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD shows signs of exhaustion – Confluence Detector
- Bitcoin is poised for declines in the short-term as bears increase their grip.
- BTC/USD is deprived of support areas with $6,770 working as the strongest support level.
Bitcoin price has recovered from the lows posted close to $7,500 to the extent it almost touched $7,900. Although investors expected to see Bitcoin above $8,000, the bulls seem to have been overwhelmed by the recent losses. At press time, BTC/USD is trading at $7,691 below both the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100 SMA. The short-term chart shows a building bearish pressure with the price targeting the short-term support at $7,600.
The confluence detector tool places the first resistance at $7,650 with a confluence of the 38.2% Fib level 1-minute, the previous low 15’ and the previous low 1-hour. The second resistance is seen at $$7,810.38 and is highlighted by the 61.8% Fib level daily, Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper, previous week low and the previous high 4-hour among other indicators. A correction above $8,000 will encounter resistance at $8,50.32, $8,210.28 and at $8,530.20.
Bitcoin is currently deprived of strong support areas. The most significant support is observed at $6,770.64 as the confluence tool. Therefore it is essential for the bulls to push the price above $8,000 in the short-term. If push comes to shove, $7,500 must be defended by all means necessary to avoid further breakdown.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.