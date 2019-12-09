Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD settles above $7,500 support, as bulls get ready for another assault – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD stays range-bound on approach to $7,500.

The support levels below the current price may serve as a jumping-off ground.

BTC/USD hit the recent high at $7,636 on December 7 and has been in range-bound with bearish bias ever since. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $7,508, unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume reached $14 billion, while the market share settled at 66.7%

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, strong barriers are clustered mostly below the current price. It means the coin has a chance to resume the recovery if the nearest support area serves as a jumping-off ground for the coin.

The upside looks like a path of least resistance at this stage; however, we will need to see a sustainable move above the critical resistance level before the upside momentum gains traction. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Resistance levels

$7,600 - the highest level of the previous hour, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$7,800 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3, the highest level of the previous week

$8,250 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily, 161.8% Fibo projection daily

Support levels

$7,500 - the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, a host of short-term SMA levels, 38.2% Fibo retracement, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour

$7,430 - 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the middle lines of 4-hour and daily Bollinger Bands

$7,250 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly and monthly, Pivot Point 1-day Support 3



