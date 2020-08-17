Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD next target 2017 all-time high at $20,000 – analyst

- Bitcoin hovers above $11,800 support even as $12,000 resistance remains intact.
- BTC/USD is still in a bullish phase despite the delayed breakout to higher levels at $12,500 and $13,000.
- PlanB S2F model suggests Bitcoin's next run-to would hit $20,000.
Bitcoin price action is still limited under $12,000 for the third week in a row. The fight to sustain gains above this level have proved unyielding as bears keep having their way. Last week, Bitcoin refreshed levels towards $11,000 but a recovery ensued pulling the price closer to $12,000. The weekend session was mainly mundane. BTC/USD hit a barrier at $11,950, giving way for the ongoing bearish activities.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $11,835. Buyers are working extra hard to ensure support at $11,800 is secured by all means. Consolidation above this support would allow bulls to gather the strength for another well-executed attack on the barrier at $12,000.
The 4-hour chart shows the formation of a rising triangle pattern. The expected breakout has continued to delay due to the seller congestion at $12,000. However, buyers are holding tightly to the hope that eventually the breakout will be significant enough to pull Bitcoin above $12,500 and close in on $13,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
As mentioned, established support above $11,800 is key for the potential; bullish case above $12,000. Meanwhile, other support areas include the 50 SMA at $11,718, the triangle support, the 100 SMA at $11,624 and $10,500. Technical indicators such as the RSI and the MACD hint that consolidation will continue in the narrow range between $11,800 and $12,000.
While using the now popular stock-to-flow (S2F) model, analyst PlanB is bullish on Bitcoin to the extent that he says that the next target is 2017’s all-time high around $20,000. Many analysts are bullish on Bitcoin with some suggesting that the run-up to $14,000 is nigh.
3rd red dot (currently $11850) above 2nd red dot (#bitcoin July close $11356) and above 1st red dot (June close $9132) .. next target: Dec 2017 ATH close $14K pic.twitter.com/X9DePlaDTc— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) August 16, 2020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD next target 2017 all-time high at $20,000
Bitcoin price action is still limited under $12,000 for the third week in a row. The fight to sustain gains above this level have proved unyielding as bears keep having their way. Last week, Bitcoin refreshed levels towards $11,000 but ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays directionless near $0.30
After rising to its highest level since February at $0.3262 earlier in the month, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a correction and seems to have found support near $0.27. Following that drop, Ripple has gone into a ...
ETH/USD stretches lower toward $420, still up more than 8% weekly
After reaching its highest level in more than two years near $445 on Friday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) has gone into a consolidation phase over the weekend. The pair lost 1.4% on Saturday and was last seen losing 2.3% on ...
Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.